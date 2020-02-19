Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires 6,444 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,175 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRX stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

