Day & Ennis LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 81.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,038,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $122.41 and a 12 month high of $208.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

