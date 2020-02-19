Day & Ennis LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

