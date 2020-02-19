Day & Ennis LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

