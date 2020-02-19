Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 97,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $229.31 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $231.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average of $198.03.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

