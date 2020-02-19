Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 450,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,527,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,201,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $148.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

