DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00049920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00481633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.95 or 0.06879889 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00071346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027817 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005036 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.