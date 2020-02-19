Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $249.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Daseke by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Daseke by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.