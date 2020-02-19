Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,399. Danaher has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.