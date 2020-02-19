Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

DAL stock remained flat at $GBX 395.25 ($5.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,711. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 376.50 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 438.92. The company has a market capitalization of $731.87 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

