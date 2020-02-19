DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

