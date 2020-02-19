DA Davidson Weighs in on Kadant Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a report issued on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $100.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 9,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $972,269.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,909.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $421,522.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,112.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,587 shares of company stock worth $5,732,251. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Kadant by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kadant by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

