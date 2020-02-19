DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 2.07. Cognex has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

