Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $20.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $877.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.47. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 223,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,084,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,067,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,651 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,472,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,429,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 319,091 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

