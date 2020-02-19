Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Sells 1,072,030 Shares

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 196,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

