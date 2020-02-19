CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.26.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $22,738,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 349.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

