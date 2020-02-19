Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.60, approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $116.11 million and a PE ratio of 38.60.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile (TSE:CXI)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.