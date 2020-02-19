Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 892,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $130.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

