Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 321.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $407.45 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.95 and a 12 month high of $409.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.38.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

