Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,172 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 457.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 41.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 206.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 725.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.