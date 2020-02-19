Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to Issue $0.14 Semi-Annual Dividend

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Cubic has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cubic to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of CUB opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.14. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

