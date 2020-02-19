CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $176.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH traded as high as $166.85 and last traded at $166.25, with a volume of 41095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.21.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.30.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

