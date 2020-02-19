Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.