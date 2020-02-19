Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,543,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $430.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.05 and its 200-day moving average is $355.06. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $430.76.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.75, for a total value of $2,338,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,491 shares of company stock worth $41,814,482. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

