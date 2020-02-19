Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

