Critical Comparison: BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) vs. Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY)

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPOST SA/ADR 2 0 0 0 1.00 Mediaset 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPOST SA/ADR $4.46 billion 0.41 $312.73 million $1.56 5.93 Mediaset $4.02 billion 0.84 $556.60 million N/A N/A

Mediaset has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BPOST SA/ADR.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPOST SA/ADR 6.21% 30.88% 6.56% Mediaset N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mediaset has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BPOST SA/ADR beats Mediaset on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's e-Shop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

