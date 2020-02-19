Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

CEQP stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,190.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

