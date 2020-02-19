Credit Suisse Group Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $59.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Athene has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Athene by 4.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.