Credit Suisse Group Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $59.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.
ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.
Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Athene has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $50.24.
In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Athene by 4.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
