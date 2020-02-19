Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €44.00 by Independent Research

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.44 ($51.68).

Covestro stock traded up €1.38 ($1.60) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €40.86 ($47.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,872,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €39.82 and a 200 day moving average of €42.08.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

