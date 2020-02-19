Counterparty (XCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.69 Million

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $4,175.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00017681 BTC on popular exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. In the last week, Counterparty has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,137.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.26 or 0.04028782 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00763935 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000374 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,386 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

