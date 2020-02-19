CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $12,515.68 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $12,515.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,118.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Judd Jessup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $52,094.70.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. 64,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,819. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.63.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in CorVel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CorVel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

