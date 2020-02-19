Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,239,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,618 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $66,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,215,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Corteva by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 167,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. 2,820,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.