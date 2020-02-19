Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

