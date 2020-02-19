Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after buying an additional 215,714 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,272,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,193,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 980,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 951,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $120.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.76 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

