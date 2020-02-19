Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $2,427,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,075.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,131.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $886.95 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

