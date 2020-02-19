Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Chubb by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after buying an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $131.63 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.