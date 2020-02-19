Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

