Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

