Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 58,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,038,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of GPN opened at $208.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $122.41 and a 12-month high of $208.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

