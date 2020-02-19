CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Trading Up 1.1%

CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.

About CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

There is no company description available for Conwest Partnership Part Units LP.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONWEST PARTN P/UT LTD PARTN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.