Contentos Market Capitalization Tops $16.19 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00049920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00481633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.95 or 0.06879889 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00071346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027817 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005036 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,224,884 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

