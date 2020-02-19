ContentBox Hits Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $173,687.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, UEX, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008797 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CPDAX, Bilaxy, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

