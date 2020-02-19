Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.66. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 6,560 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42.

About Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI)

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

