Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,509.74

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,509.74 and traded as high as $1,865.00. Computacenter shares last traded at $1,860.00, with a volume of 88,925 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Computacenter to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,802.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91.

In other Computacenter news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total value of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

