Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FIX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $100,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $121,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,802,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

