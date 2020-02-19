Comerica Bank Sells 392 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after buying an additional 672,259 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,176,000 after buying an additional 227,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,928,000 after buying an additional 217,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

SRE stock opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.14. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $113.88 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

