Comerica Bank Sells 1,990 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,844,000 after acquiring an additional 238,495 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4,876.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 215,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,050,000 after acquiring an additional 211,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after acquiring an additional 173,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $291.72 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $294.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.89.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.