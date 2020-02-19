Comerica Bank Purchases 7,324 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

BND stock opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

