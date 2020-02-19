Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,267 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after buying an additional 888,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 872,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after buying an additional 762,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,762,000 after buying an additional 574,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,235,000 after buying an additional 213,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

