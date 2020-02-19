Comerica Bank Has $14.63 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.